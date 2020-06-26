Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.27

Pollard Banknote Ltd (TSE:PBL)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.27 and traded as high as $17.65. Pollard Banknote shares last traded at $17.65, with a volume of 3,220 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$16.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$17.82. The firm has a market cap of $444.78 million and a P/E ratio of 34.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.83.

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$102.25 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pollard Banknote Ltd will post 0.7400001 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Pollard Banknote’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

About Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL)

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides lottery and gaming products and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and Diamond Game. The Lotteries and Charitable Gaming segment manufactures instant tickets and related products.

