Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) PT Set at C$95.00 by National Bank Financial

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) received a C$95.00 target price from stock analysts at National Bank Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.78% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PBH. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$85.00 to C$91.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$87.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$86.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$65.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$86.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th.

PBH stock traded down C$1.30 on Friday, hitting C$86.54. 173,057 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,824. Premium Brands has a 1-year low of C$62.79 and a 1-year high of C$102.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$86.08 and a 200-day moving average of C$87.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.45.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$935.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$832.50 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Premium Brands will post 3.9600004 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Douglas Owen Goss acquired 339 shares of Premium Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$86.33 per share, with a total value of C$29,266.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,025 shares in the company, valued at C$2,937,412.28.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entres, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, and baking and sushi products.

