Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its holdings in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 39,119 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Progressive were worth $12,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2.8% in the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2.4% in the first quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 6,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 5.6% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 5.7% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. 80.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progressive stock traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.65. The stock had a trading volume of 50,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,876,258. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.51. Progressive Corp has a 1-year low of $62.18 and a 1-year high of $84.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.90.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $9.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.28 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 9.18%. Progressive’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Progressive Corp will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.95%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PGR shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Progressive from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Progressive in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Progressive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.71.

In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $1,183,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 332,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,223,844.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 34,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total value of $2,713,665.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,749,333.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,468 shares of company stock worth $6,498,956 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

