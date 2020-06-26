PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk’s (IWGFF) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:IWGFF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th.

Get PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk alerts:

OTCMKTS:IWGFF remained flat at $$3.40 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,591. PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia has a one year low of $1.24 and a one year high of $5.70.

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers co working and office space; virtual, custom, and membership offices, as well as business lounges, meeting rooms, and workplace recovery solutions.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.