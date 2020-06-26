Quark Price Tops $0.0245 (QRK)

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 26th. Quark has a market cap of $6.48 million and $936.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Quark has traded down 1.9% against the dollar. One Quark coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0245 or 0.00000267 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Quark alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Quark Profile

Quark is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 265,065,180 coins. The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info . The official message board for Quark is www.quarktalk.cc

Quark Coin Trading

Quark can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.