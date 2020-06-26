REAL (REAL) Price Up 77.8% Over Last Week

REAL (CURRENCY:REAL) traded 17.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. REAL has a total market capitalization of $1.02 million and approximately $255.00 worth of REAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One REAL token can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00001110 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), BitFlip, Radar Relay and Bancor Network. In the last seven days, REAL has traded 77.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010906 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002002 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $168.89 or 0.01841273 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00171497 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00051573 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00111331 BTC.

REAL Profile

REAL launched on August 31st, 2017. REAL’s total supply is 19,717,288 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,055,817 tokens. The official website for REAL is www.real.markets . REAL’s official Twitter account is @http://www.real.markets and its Facebook page is accessible here

REAL Token Trading

REAL can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, BitFlip, Radar Relay and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REAL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase REAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

