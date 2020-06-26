RED ELECTRICA C/ADR (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8.93

RED ELECTRICA C/ADR (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.93 and traded as high as $9.65. RED ELECTRICA C/ADR shares last traded at $9.61, with a volume of 41,595 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RDEIY. Societe Generale upgraded RED ELECTRICA C/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank downgraded RED ELECTRICA C/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.22.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This is an increase from RED ELECTRICA C/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th.

RED ELECTRICA C/ADR Company Profile

Red Eléctrica Corporación, SA transmits electricity; operates and manages transmission network for the electricity system; and manages electricity transmission grid in Spain and internationally. Its transmission network comprises approximately 43,800 kilometers; and has 86,654 MVA of transformer capacity.

