RED ELECTRICA C/ADR (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8.93

RED ELECTRICA C/ADR (OTCMKTS:RDEIY)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.93 and traded as high as $9.65. RED ELECTRICA C/ADR shares last traded at $9.61, with a volume of 41,595 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently commented on RDEIY. Societe Generale raised RED ELECTRICA C/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank cut RED ELECTRICA C/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.22.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. This is a boost from RED ELECTRICA C/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th.

RED ELECTRICA C/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RDEIY)

Red Eléctrica Corporación, SA transmits electricity; operates and manages transmission network for the electricity system; and manages electricity transmission grid in Spain and internationally. Its transmission network comprises approximately 43,800 kilometers; and has 86,654 MVA of transformer capacity.

