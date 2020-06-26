Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) Stock Holdings Boosted by Hayden Royal LLC

Hayden Royal LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Hayden Royal LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $328,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $163,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 343,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,706,000 after buying an additional 48,009 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 19,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,172,000 after buying an additional 7,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $660,000. 68.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, VP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.41, for a total transaction of $586,092.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,297 shares in the company, valued at $6,982,797.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.69, for a total value of $46,669.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,599,813.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 212,412 shares of company stock worth $120,814,534. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

REGN stock traded down $9.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $610.04. 12,240 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,789,016. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $271.37 and a twelve month high of $646.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $588.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $470.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.57.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.13 by $0.47. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 28.56%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on REGN. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $400.00 to $624.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $584.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $487.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $533.00 to $524.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $466.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $548.86.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Featured Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.