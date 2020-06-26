Resolute Forest Products (TSE:RFP) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.80

Resolute Forest Products (TSE:RFP) (NYSE:RFP) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.80 and traded as low as $2.70. Resolute Forest Products shares last traded at $2.79, with a volume of 24,820 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $274.30 million and a P/E ratio of -2.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.56, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Get Resolute Forest Products alerts:

Resolute Forest Products (TSE:RFP) (NYSE:RFP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported C($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$924.94 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Resolute Forest Products will post 1.9100001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Resolute Forest Products Inc operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, and Specialty Papers. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

Featured Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.