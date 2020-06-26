Resolute Forest Products (TSE:RFP) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.80

Resolute Forest Products (TSE:RFP) (NYSE:RFP) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.80 and traded as low as $2.70. Resolute Forest Products shares last traded at $2.79, with a volume of 24,820 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $274.30 million and a P/E ratio of -2.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.56, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Resolute Forest Products (TSE:RFP) (NYSE:RFP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported C($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$924.94 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Resolute Forest Products will post 1.9100001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Resolute Forest Products Company Profile (TSE:RFP)

Resolute Forest Products Inc operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, and Specialty Papers. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

