Revain 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.15 Million (REV)

Revain (CURRENCY:REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. During the last week, Revain has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. One Revain token can now be bought for $0.0105 or 0.00000115 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, BTC-Alpha, BitFlip and Mercatox. Revain has a market cap of $5.04 million and $1.15 million worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001998 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $168.98 or 0.01841333 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00171564 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00051405 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000733 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00111181 BTC.

About Revain

Revain’s launch date was August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 479,271,051 tokens. Revain’s official website is revain.org . The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Revain is medium.com/revain . Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Revain Token Trading

Revain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, HitBTC, OKEx, BitForex, YoBit, C-CEX, BTC-Alpha, BitFlip, Mercatox, Kucoin and Kuna. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Revain using one of the exchanges listed above.

