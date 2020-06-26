RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:RTMVY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RTMVY. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group raised RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank cut RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR alerts:

RTMVY traded down $0.43 on Friday, reaching $13.46. 162,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,511. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.91. RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $8.66 and a fifty-two week high of $18.58.

Rightmove plc operates property portal in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment offers resale and lettings property advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.