Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Acquired by Hayden Royal LLC

Hayden Royal LLC grew its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 70.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,605 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the quarter. Hayden Royal LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 621,601 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $72,367,000 after buying an additional 4,073 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,543 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,163,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 23,490 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,735,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 8,099 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. DA Davidson raised shares of Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $87.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.85.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST traded up $0.47 on Friday, reaching $84.74. 1,589,643 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,420,376. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.30 and a fifty-two week high of $124.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.72 and a 200 day moving average of $101.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.81.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.86). The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The company’s revenue was down 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

