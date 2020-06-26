Rosslyn Data Technologies (LON:RDT) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $5.18

Rosslyn Data Technologies PLC (LON:RDT)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.18 and traded as low as $5.10. Rosslyn Data Technologies shares last traded at $5.30, with a volume of 466,691 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 5.18 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4.91. The stock has a market cap of $17.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 545.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

About Rosslyn Data Technologies (LON:RDT)

Rosslyn Data Technologies plc engages in the development and provision of data analytics software, data capture, data mining, and workflow management in the United Kingdom and the United States. It offers RAPid, a cloud data automation platform that automates the collection, aggregation, and organization of data and documents.

