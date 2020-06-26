Rosslyn Data Technologies (LON:RDT) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $5.18

Rosslyn Data Technologies PLC (LON:RDT) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.18 and traded as low as $5.10. Rosslyn Data Technologies shares last traded at $5.30, with a volume of 466,691 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 545.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.83 million and a PE ratio of -7.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 5.18 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4.91.

Rosslyn Data Technologies Company Profile (LON:RDT)

Rosslyn Data Technologies plc engages in the development and provision of data analytics software, data capture, data mining, and workflow management in the United Kingdom and the United States. It offers RAPid, a cloud data automation platform that automates the collection, aggregation, and organization of data and documents.

