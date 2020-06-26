Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 230,913 Shares of AES Corp (NYSE:AES)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,689,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 230,913 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.25% of AES worth $22,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in AES by 418.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,797 shares during the period. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in AES during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $906,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in AES by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 517,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,300,000 after purchasing an additional 48,700 shares during the period. Bank of The West raised its position in AES by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of The West now owns 25,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 7,895 shares during the period. Finally, AMG Funds LLC raised its position in AES by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. AMG Funds LLC now owns 77,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 9,427 shares during the period. 93.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.22 per share, for a total transaction of $6,110,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AES traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.72. The stock had a trading volume of 463,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,448,391. AES Corp has a one year low of $8.11 and a one year high of $21.23. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.90 and a 200 day moving average of $16.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00.

AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. AES had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 2.97%. AES’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AES Corp will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AES. ValuEngine cut AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America raised AES from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on AES from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. UBS Group raised AES from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised AES from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.72.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

