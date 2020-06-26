Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 26,511 Shares of IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 254,835 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 26,511 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.51% of IDACORP worth $22,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of IDACORP by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of IDACORP by 10.3% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 27,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of IDACORP by 2.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 72,172 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of IDACORP by 60.7% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 66,861 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,870,000 after purchasing an additional 25,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the first quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Darrel T. Anderson sold 5,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.61, for a total value of $524,517.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 109,995 shares in the company, valued at $10,406,626.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:IDA traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.14. 5,723 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,636. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.45. IDACORP Inc has a 1 year low of $69.05 and a 1 year high of $114.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.07). IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $291.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IDACORP Inc will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 4th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.13%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IDA. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on IDACORP from $117.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target (down from $105.00) on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $104.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group upgraded IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDACORP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.00.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

