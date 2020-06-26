Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Holdings in Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 673,061 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 42,005 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 1.08% of Mimecast worth $23,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Mimecast during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Mimecast during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Mimecast by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Mimecast during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Mimecast during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Robert P. Nault sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $208,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,611.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Neil Murray sold 235,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total transaction of $10,201,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,451,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,016,777.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 347,900 shares of company stock valued at $14,603,379. Company insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MIME shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Mimecast from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Dougherty & Co raised shares of Mimecast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Mimecast from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Mimecast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mimecast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.41.

MIME traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.48. 9,881 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 881,236. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -1,075.00, a P/E/G ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.64. Mimecast Ltd has a 1-year low of $25.14 and a 1-year high of $54.40.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $114.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.39 million. Mimecast had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 0.61%. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Mimecast Ltd will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

