Royal Bank of Canada Buys 147,206 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 151.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,206 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $22,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Running Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 43,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after acquiring an additional 13,036 shares during the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 498.3% during the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 9,502 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,457,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 96,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,031,000 after purchasing an additional 44,635 shares during the period. Finally, Richmond Hill Investments LLC lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Richmond Hill Investments LLC now owns 120,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,256,000 after purchasing an additional 31,356 shares during the period. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AAP. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $136.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Advance Auto Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.40.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, CAO Andrew E. Page sold 720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.38, for a total transaction of $101,793.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,008 shares in the company, valued at $990,791.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AAP stock traded down $2.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $140.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,136. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.94. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a one year low of $71.33 and a one year high of $171.43.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.84). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Saturday, June 13th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

