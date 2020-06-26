Royal Bank of Canada Has $20.81 Million Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 577,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 30,262 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.19% of Nucor worth $20,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 6.0% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 84,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 4,744 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 5.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 336,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,128,000 after purchasing an additional 17,360 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 14.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 355,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,794,000 after purchasing an additional 44,645 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 6.2% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 3.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 692,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,952,000 after purchasing an additional 23,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

NUE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Nucor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.17.

In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total value of $88,354.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,024,962.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NUE traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.55. The stock had a trading volume of 56,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,238,617. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $27.52 and a 1-year high of $58.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.44.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Nucor had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 37.35%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

