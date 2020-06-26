Royal Bank of Canada Has $23.41 Million Stock Position in Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) by 3.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 266,343 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,883 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Globant were worth $23,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLOB. American Beacon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Globant in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Globant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,620,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Globant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Globant by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 747 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new position in Globant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on GLOB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Globant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Globant from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Globant in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Globant from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities downgraded Globant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globant currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.60.

Shares of NYSE GLOB traded down $2.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $146.26. 8,675 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 576,223. Globant SA has a 52-week low of $70.83 and a 52-week high of $152.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $135.87 and a 200-day moving average of $114.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.79 and a beta of 1.32.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Globant had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $191.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.24 million. Analysts expect that Globant SA will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

