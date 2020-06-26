Royal Bank of Canada Increases Position in Wpp Plc (NYSE:WPP)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Wpp Plc (NYSE:WPP) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 663,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,422 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.27% of WPP worth $22,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WPP in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of WPP in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WPP in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WPP by 12.5% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WPP in the fourth quarter valued at about $187,000. 4.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WPP stock traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,479. Wpp Plc has a 1 year low of $27.18 and a 1 year high of $70.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.11.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WPP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of WPP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WPP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of WPP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WPP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

