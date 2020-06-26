Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 202,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,409 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.62% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $22,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hayden Royal LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,023,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,131,000 after purchasing an additional 269,404 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 4,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period.

Shares of IJJ stock traded down $3.16 on Friday, hitting $127.55. 6,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,541. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $90.68 and a one year high of $173.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $131.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.89.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

