Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 14,476 Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 347,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,476 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 1.38% of LCI Industries worth $23,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LCII. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,201,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,882,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 302.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,198,000 after acquiring an additional 50,485 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 131.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 83,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,980,000 after acquiring an additional 47,571 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 6.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 746,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,857,000 after acquiring an additional 45,064 shares during the period. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LCII shares. CJS Securities lowered LCI Industries to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Sidoti lowered LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised LCI Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on LCI Industries in a report on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.67.

LCI Industries stock traded down $2.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $111.04. 2,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,364. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.98 and its 200 day moving average is $95.92. LCI Industries has a 52 week low of $55.29 and a 52 week high of $122.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.30). LCI Industries had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $659.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.52%.

In other LCI Industries news, insider Ryan Richard Smith sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total value of $508,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $528,414.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures or distributes various components for the OEMs of RVs and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; travel trailers, fifth-wheel travel trailers, folding camping trailers, and truck campers; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

