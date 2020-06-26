Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 15,302 Shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 298,582 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,302 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 1.15% of ESCO Technologies worth $22,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESE. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in ESCO Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in ESCO Technologies by 60,000.0% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 601 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in ESCO Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in ESCO Technologies by 1,293.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 836 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in ESCO Technologies by 1,684.6% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ESE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on ESCO Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. TheStreet raised ESCO Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ESCO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Shares of ESE traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.24. 2,086 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,512. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.64 and a 1 year high of $107.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.86 and its 200-day moving average is $86.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.99.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $180.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.52 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 18.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.22%.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial users worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Filtration/Fluid Flow (Filtration), RF Shielding and Test (Test), Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging.

