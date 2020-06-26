Royal Bank of Canada Raises Holdings in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 405,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 7,344 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.77% of Emergent Biosolutions worth $23,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EBS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Emergent Biosolutions by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Emergent Biosolutions during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Emergent Biosolutions during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Emergent Biosolutions during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Emergent Biosolutions during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Emergent Biosolutions in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Emergent Biosolutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Emergent Biosolutions from $101.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Emergent Biosolutions from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emergent Biosolutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.63.

Shares of Emergent Biosolutions stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.43. 6,088 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 763,092. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.02 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.53 and its 200-day moving average is $64.30. Emergent Biosolutions Inc has a 52 week low of $39.11 and a 52 week high of $93.58.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Emergent Biosolutions had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 6.15%. The business had revenue of $192.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. Emergent Biosolutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Emergent Biosolutions Inc will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Emergent Biosolutions news, Director Ronald Richard sold 7,893 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $615,654.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,894,464. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Fuad El-Hibri sold 37,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total value of $2,283,939.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,413,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,405,421.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 208,385 shares of company stock valued at $13,906,937. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). Its products address PHTs, including chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travelers' diseases; and opioids.

