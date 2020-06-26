Royal Bank of Canada Raises Stock Holdings in FirstService Corp (NASDAQ:FSV)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in FirstService Corp (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 302,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,587 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.73% of FirstService worth $23,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FSV. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in FirstService during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in FirstService during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in FirstService during the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of FirstService by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of FirstService by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FSV. TheStreet upgraded FirstService from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of FirstService from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. William Blair raised shares of FirstService from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of FirstService from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of FirstService from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.47.

Shares of FSV stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.55. 8,454 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,974. FirstService Corp has a 52-week low of $57.38 and a 52-week high of $114.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.83 and a beta of 0.93.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.42. FirstService had a negative net margin of 9.73% and a positive return on equity of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $633.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FirstService Corp will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -10.14%.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

