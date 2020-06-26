Royal Bank of Canada Sells 152,119 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 26.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 428,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,119 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.41% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $21,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $12,854,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,470,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,092,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,123,000 after purchasing an additional 193,016 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 195.1% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 272,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,814,000 after purchasing an additional 180,077 shares during the period. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $8,070,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VFH traded down $2.44 on Friday, hitting $55.62. 36,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,028,419. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.15. Vanguard Financials ETF has a one year low of $42.34 and a one year high of $77.95.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

