Royal Bank of Canada Sells 167,969 Shares of F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its stake in shares of F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,008,015 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 167,969 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $22,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 487.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 7,138 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Stearns Financial Services Group bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. 72.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FNB traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.95. The stock had a trading volume of 828,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,718,667. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. F.N.B. Corp has a twelve month low of $5.05 and a twelve month high of $12.93.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $301.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.77 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 22.11% and a return on equity of 7.51%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that F.N.B. Corp will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is 40.68%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FNB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. F.N.B. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

In other news, CEO Vincent J. Delie, Jr. purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,690,836.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 24,000 shares of company stock worth $155,120 over the last quarter. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

F.N.B. Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

