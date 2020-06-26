Royal Bank of Canada Sells 21,170 Shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its position in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 170,280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 21,170 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Steris were worth $23,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Hawaii raised its stake in shares of Steris by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 3,048 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Steris by 1.4% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Steris by 41.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Steris by 4.6% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Steris by 4.6% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE STE traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $149.45. The stock had a trading volume of 10,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,826. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $155.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Steris PLC has a 52-week low of $105.69 and a 52-week high of $168.98. The stock has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25 and a beta of 0.79.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. Steris had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $822.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Steris PLC will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Steris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.24%.

In other Steris news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 3,218 shares of Steris stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.12, for a total value of $528,138.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,198,025.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STE. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Steris in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Steris from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Steris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.00.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

