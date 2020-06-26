Royal Bank of Canada Sells 224,255 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 872,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224,255 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $22,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 174.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1,554.8% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 318,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,693,000 after acquiring an additional 299,305 shares in the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $444,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,118,000 after acquiring an additional 25,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 28,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ FV traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.41. 1,013 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,921. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.36. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 52 week low of $19.04 and a 52 week high of $34.07.

