Royal Bank of Canada Sells 31,112 Shares of Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,112 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.10% of Willis Towers Watson worth $22,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WLTW. AXA lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 24,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after purchasing an additional 8,654 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,287,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 254,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,212,000 after purchasing an additional 58,145 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 196,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,388,000 after purchasing an additional 34,891 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WLTW stock traded down $2.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $196.43. 315,381 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 795,237. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $25.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.21. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a 1-year low of $143.34 and a 1-year high of $220.97.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Willis Towers Watson had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Willis Towers Watson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.82%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WLTW. TheStreet downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $232.00 to $211.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $215.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.57.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

