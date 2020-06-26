Royal Bank of Canada Sells 7,651 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,651 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 1.11% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $22,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 6,637.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 604,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,553,000 after purchasing an additional 595,676 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1,868.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 59,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,252,000 after acquiring an additional 56,891 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,881,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYH traded down $3.56 on Friday, hitting $209.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,068. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.23. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1 year low of $156.17 and a 1 year high of $223.00.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

