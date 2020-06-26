Royal Bank of Scotland Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) & Royal Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:RY) Critical Comparison

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) and Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Royal Bank of Scotland Group alerts:

This table compares Royal Bank of Scotland Group and Royal Bank of Canada’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Royal Bank of Scotland Group $22.45 billion 0.81 $4.52 billion N/A N/A Royal Bank of Canada $50.86 billion 1.87 $9.68 billion $6.69 9.97

Royal Bank of Canada has higher revenue and earnings than Royal Bank of Scotland Group.

Risk and Volatility

Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Royal Bank of Canada has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.0% of Royal Bank of Canada shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Royal Bank of Scotland Group and Royal Bank of Canada’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Royal Bank of Scotland Group 15.00% 5.83% 0.34% Royal Bank of Canada 17.51% 15.03% 0.78%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Royal Bank of Scotland Group and Royal Bank of Canada, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Royal Bank of Scotland Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Royal Bank of Canada 1 4 6 0 2.45

Royal Bank of Canada has a consensus target price of $97.11, indicating a potential upside of 45.55%. Given Royal Bank of Canada’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Royal Bank of Canada is more favorable than Royal Bank of Scotland Group.

Summary

Royal Bank of Canada beats Royal Bank of Scotland Group on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Royal Bank of Scotland Group

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments. The company also offers wealth management, financial planning, investment management, asset finance, and offshore banking; and financing and risk solutions, as well as trading and flow sales services. The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc was founded in 1727 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals. It also provides lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, and trade products and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses. In addition, this segment offers international financing and trade promotion services through branches, automated teller machines, and online and mobile banking. The company's Wealth Management provides investment, trust, banking, credit, and other wealth management solutions to high and ultra-high net worth clients; and asset management products to institutional and individual clients through its distribution channels and third-party distributors. Its Insurance segment offers life, health, home, auto, travel, wealth, annuities, and reinsurance advice and solutions; and creditor and business insurance services to individual, business, and group clients through its field sales force, advice centers, and online, as well as through independent insurance advisors and affinity relationships. The company's Investor & Treasury Services segment provides asset, cash management, transaction banking, and treasury services to institutional clients; correspondent banking and trade finance services for financial institutions; and short-term funding and liquidity management services. Its Capital Markets segment offers corporate and investment banking, as well as equity and debt origination, distribution, sale, and trading services for corporations, institutional investors, asset managers, governments, and central banks. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Scotland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Scotland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.