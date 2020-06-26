Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $32.85

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.85 and traded as low as $27.03. Sabine Royalty Trust shares last traded at $27.04, with a volume of 8,100 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $401.97 million, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.79.

Get Sabine Royalty Trust alerts:

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The energy company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.31 million for the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a net margin of 93.61% and a return on equity of 868.60%.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1556 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.85%. This is an increase from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 23,793 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $614,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,006 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 5,708 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,952 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $359,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.48% of the company’s stock.

Sabine Royalty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:SBR)

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

See Also: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.