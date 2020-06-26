SafeCoin Price Tops $0.0359 on Top Exchanges (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. SafeCoin has a total market capitalization of $995,995.43 and $61.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0359 or 0.00000392 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex. During the last week, SafeCoin has traded 41% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.91 or 0.00773109 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $253.37 or 0.02762296 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00028457 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004661 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00221824 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 31.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00012924 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00160630 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00007533 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

About SafeCoin

SafeCoin (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2018. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

SafeCoin Coin Trading

SafeCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

