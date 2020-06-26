Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank to “Hold”

Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SFSHF. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Safestore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Safestore to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Safestore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Safestore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.
SFSHF stock remained flat at $$9.12 during mid-day trading on Friday. Safestore has a 12 month low of $6.13 and a 12 month high of $9.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.04.
UK's largest self storage group with 146 stores Safestore has 119 self storage centres in the UK including two business centres and a further 27 stores in the Paris region. Safestore was founded in the UK in 1998. It acquired the French business Une Pièce en Plus in 2004 which was founded in 1998 by the current Safestore Group CEO Frederic Vecchioli.
