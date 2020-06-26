Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank to “Hold”

Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SFSHF. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Safestore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Safestore to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Safestore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Safestore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

Get Safestore alerts:

SFSHF stock remained flat at $$9.12 during mid-day trading on Friday. Safestore has a 12 month low of $6.13 and a 12 month high of $9.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.04.

UK's largest self storage group with 146 stores Safestore has 119 self storage centres in the UK including two business centres and a further 27 stores in the Paris region. Safestore was founded in the UK in 1998. It acquired the French business Une Pièce en Plus in 2004 which was founded in 1998 by the current Safestore Group CEO Frederic Vecchioli.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Safestore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safestore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.