SCRIV NETWORK Market Capitalization Reaches $24,808.23 (SCRIV)

SCRIV NETWORK (CURRENCY:SCRIV) traded up 14.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. One SCRIV NETWORK coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, STEX and Crex24. During the last week, SCRIV NETWORK has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. SCRIV NETWORK has a total market cap of $24,808.23 and approximately $160.00 worth of SCRIV NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About SCRIV NETWORK

Get SCRIV NETWORK alerts:

SCRIV NETWORK is a PoW + Masternodes coin that uses the TRIBUS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 10th, 2018. SCRIV NETWORK’s total supply is 42,007,077 coins and its circulating supply is 24,744,362 coins. The official website for SCRIV NETWORK is scriv.network. SCRIV NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @scriv_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SCRIV NETWORK is steemit.com/@scriv. The Reddit community for SCRIV NETWORK is /r/SCRIV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SCRIV NETWORK can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, STEX and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SCRIV NETWORK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SCRIV NETWORK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SCRIV NETWORK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SCRIV NETWORK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SCRIV NETWORK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.