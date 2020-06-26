SEGRO’s (SEGXF) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised SEGRO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised SEGRO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SEGXF traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $10.98. The company had a trading volume of 389 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,926. SEGRO has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $11.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 7 million square metres of space (74 million square feet) valued at over £10 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

