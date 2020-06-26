Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) Stake Lowered by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,121 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at $456,140,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 291.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 485,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $240,025,000 after acquiring an additional 361,140 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 869,620 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $399,608,000 after acquiring an additional 360,086 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1,708.5% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 309,967 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $142,436,000 after acquiring an additional 292,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 870,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $400,031,000 after acquiring an additional 277,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.80, for a total transaction of $592,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.70, for a total transaction of $499,944.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,517 shares of company stock worth $8,339,284 over the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sherwin-Williams stock traded down $9.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $563.50. 105,684 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,562. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.23. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 12 month low of $325.43 and a 12 month high of $603.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $571.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $546.28.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 53.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 20.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.38%.

SHW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $610.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $586.57.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

