Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $10.55

Sienna Senior Living Inc (TSE:SIA) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.55 and traded as low as $9.44. Sienna Senior Living shares last traded at $9.65, with a volume of 395,305 shares trading hands.

SIA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Laurentian upgraded shares of Sienna Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$13.50 to C$11.75 in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada raised shares of Sienna Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.86.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$10.49 and its 200-day moving average is C$14.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $670.39 million and a P/E ratio of 143.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.45.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C($0.38). The business had revenue of C$166.44 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Sienna Senior Living Inc will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.01%. Sienna Senior Living’s payout ratio is presently 1,409.09%.

Sienna Senior Living Company Profile (TSE:SIA)

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior housing and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through LTC and Retirement segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

