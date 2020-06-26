Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Stock Position Increased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 367,501 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,371 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.85% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $22,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1,170.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 521 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Simpson Manufacturing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

SSD stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,671. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 1.36. Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.02 and a 12 month high of $95.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.35.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.21. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $283.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 30.87%.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, and fiber reinforced materials for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.