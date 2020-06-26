Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Boosts Holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 97.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 212,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 104,756 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $15,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brooktree Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 66.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on D. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.33.

NYSE:D traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.68. 37,868 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,469,821. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Dominion Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $57.79 and a 1 year high of $90.89. The company has a market cap of $67.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.09.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.68%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

