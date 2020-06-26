Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Boosts Position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 63,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,287 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $15,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,240,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,739,378,000 after purchasing an additional 51,825 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,651,472,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,060,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,217,763,000 after buying an additional 21,220 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,013,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $965,718,000 after buying an additional 96,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,382,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $819,177,000 after buying an additional 148,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE stock traded down $3.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $235.73. 572,984 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,313,179. NextEra Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $174.80 and a twelve month high of $283.35. The firm has a market cap of $117.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.71.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.91%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. UBS Group cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.00.

In related news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 7,389 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total value of $1,744,764.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,048,748.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total value of $352,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,746 shares in the company, valued at $3,247,069.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,957 shares of company stock worth $23,170,769. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

