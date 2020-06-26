Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 805,042 Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 133.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,409,460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 805,042 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.90% of Nordstrom worth $21,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JWN. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Nordstrom in the first quarter worth approximately $185,977,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Nordstrom in the first quarter worth approximately $34,848,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 2,601.5% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,565,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $61,874,000 after buying an additional 1,507,507 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Nordstrom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,488,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 143.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,480,408 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,711,000 after buying an additional 872,014 shares in the last quarter. 69.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JWN traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.77. The stock had a trading volume of 3,766,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,955,112. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.26 and a beta of 1.38. Nordstrom, Inc. has a one year low of $12.27 and a one year high of $43.37.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($2.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Nordstrom had a positive return on equity of 18.75% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. Nordstrom’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Nordstrom from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Cleveland Research lowered Nordstrom from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Nordstrom from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Nordstrom from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.71.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

