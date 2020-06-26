Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Decreases Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,190 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $15,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Running Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in Ecolab by 4.2% during the first quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 26,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its position in Ecolab by 1.4% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 329,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,334,000 after purchasing an additional 4,583 shares in the last quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Ecolab by 31.3% during the first quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 3,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 1,822.0% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 135,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,015,000 after acquiring an additional 128,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 150.0% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ECL traded down $3.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $192.58. 28,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,128,471. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $205.72 and its 200-day moving average is $190.62. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.60 and a 12-month high of $231.36.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.30%.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Jerome Charton sold 2,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.57, for a total transaction of $562,264.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,270 shares in the company, valued at $809,463.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.03, for a total value of $354,654.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,095,735.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,989 shares of company stock valued at $10,658,061 over the last 90 days. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ECL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Ecolab from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Ecolab from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Ecolab from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.15.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

