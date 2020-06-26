Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Decreases Stake in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its position in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 589,266 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 84,127 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.06% of Exelon worth $21,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,471 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,428,117 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $110,698,000 after purchasing an additional 620,005 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 367.5% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 62,233 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 48,920 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Investment Consultants Holding Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter worth about $459,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exelon alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EXC traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.71. The stock had a trading volume of 168,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,771,324. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.47. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $29.28 and a 1-year high of $50.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The energy giant reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Exelon’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.04%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $59.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Exelon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.64.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Featured Article: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.