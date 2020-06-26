Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $13.60 Million Stock Position in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Allstate were worth $13,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 250.4% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 6,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total transaction of $676,271.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,746.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.41, for a total transaction of $273,807.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,693,675.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 664,021 shares of company stock valued at $67,275,235 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

ALL has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $135.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Allstate from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Allstate from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.13.

ALL stock traded down $1.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.43. The stock had a trading volume of 369,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,996,001. Allstate Corp has a one year low of $64.13 and a one year high of $125.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.01. The company has a market capitalization of $29.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.88.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.62. Allstate had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $9.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Allstate Corp will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

