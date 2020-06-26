Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $13 Million Stake in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 449.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 361,930 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 296,000 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.06% of EOG Resources worth $13,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 110,750 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,781 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 33,316 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 247.7% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,361,174 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $155,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394,494 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 801,351 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $28,785,000 after purchasing an additional 9,312 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,925,383 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $105,079,000 after acquiring an additional 650,521 shares in the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG stock traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.39. 66,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,036,715. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 1.97. EOG Resources Inc has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $95.29.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The energy exploration company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources Inc will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 30.12%.

EOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $118.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. TD Securities raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Cfra cut EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.46.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.