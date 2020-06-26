Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $17.66 Million Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 205,264 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 23,226 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $17,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $378,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 194.4% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 13,527 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 8,932 shares during the period. Tdam USA Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 13,496 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 5,863 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $452,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 15,456 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $131.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,129,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,332,468. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $137.29. The company has a market capitalization of $99.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.45. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 220.44%. The firm had revenue of $19.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.03.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

